School in-charge, two others lose battle to virus in Ludhiana

Covid-19 on Wednesday claimed the lives of three more persons, including a school in-charge, while 311 people tested positive for the disease in Ludhiana.

It is for the fifth consecutive day when the district logged more than 300 daily cases. Rajinder Kaur, in-charge of government high school in Samrala’s Sihala, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where she died in the morning.

Among the other victims were a 60-year-old man from Shimlapuri and 76-year-old man from Jagraon.

District education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh said, “I am deeply saddened to lose one of our officials to Covid-19.”

The new patients included 15 students and three teachers.

The teachers are from Sacred Heart Convent School, BRS Nagar, government high school, Daad, and government senior secondary school, Ladhowal.

While five students belong to CMC nursing college, three each are from government senior secondary school, Ladhowal, and All Saints College of Physiotherapy, two from Lala Sarkara Mal school, Khanna, and one each from Nankana Sahib School, Samrala, and Baba Jaswant College.

6,600 get Covid vaccine in Ludhiana, highest in a day

On Wednesday, total 6,600 people showed up for vaccination at various government and private health facilities in Ludhiana.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year. Since then, 27,269 healthcare workers have received the first shot and 16,259 the second dose. Over 21,244 frontline workers have also got the first dose, while 4,134 have been immunised with the second dose as well.

As many as 35,621 senior citizens have turned up for the vaccine since March 1, while the number of inoculated residents, aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities, is 17,347.

‘Mobile teams to be deployed from April 1’

To scale up the vaccination drive, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma has directed the health department to set up mobile teams for administering Covid jabs at the doorsteps of beneficiaries with special focus on covering labourers in factories, villagers and people of residential societies, from April 1.

DC Sharma asked the department to prepare a schedule of the mobile teams targeting the migrant workforce. He asked the health officials to encourage the people for vaccination through intensive awareness drive.

The pandemic has already claimed four lives on March 23, two on March 22, eight on March 21 and two on March 20. On March 20, 329 cases were reported, followed by 330 infections on March 21, while 341 cases were reported on March 22 and another 364 on March 23.