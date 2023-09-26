School teacher in Prayagraj booked for abetment to suicide

The Cantonment police lodged an FIR against a lady teacher for abetment to suicide, on Tuesday. The case has been registered in connection with the suicide committed by a girl of Mary Warnamaker College on September 8. Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence found against the teacher, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In his complaint given to police, the father of the student who committed suicide, said that his daughter was a student of Class 11 at Mary Warnamaker School.

On September 5, there was a programme in the school on the occasion of Teachers’ Day during which the student’s class teacher and other staff danced. Someone shot a video of the dance which the girl student used as status on her WhatsApp.

On September 8, the teacher called the girl student’s mother and complained of her dance video being used as WhatsApp status. Later, she also spoke to the girl student and rebuked her while issuing threats to teach her a lesson when she comes to school.

Scared and humiliated, the girl student hung herself in the room the same night. Police officials said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s parents and investigations were on in the case.

8 kids hurt as balcony collapses

At least eight children were injured when a dilapidated balcony collapsed on them at Parsara village in Bharwari area of Kaushambi district on Tuesday morning. The injured children were admitted to the district hospital where doctors referred one of them to SRN Hospital.

Late Chetram’s children Aditya, Aryan, Riya and Sneha and their cousins Kanak, Kashis and neighbour’s son, Chandu and another child were playing in the courtyard of the house. Suddenly, the balcony of the old house collapsed on them. Locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The children were taken out from under the debris and were taken to hospital. The doctors referred Aditya to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. Police also reached the spot on receiving information and questioned the family and locals.

