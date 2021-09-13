Schools to be named after Olympians, martyrs: Ludhiana DEO seeks list from school heads

Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, has directed all government school principals and heads across the state to name their schools after Olympians or martyrs from their respective areas and get new gates installed with their names and paintings.

Following the orders, Lakhvir Singh Samra, district education officer (DEO), secondary, Ludhiana, has asked all district school heads to submit details of the Olympic players and the martyrs from their areas with the department by 11 am on Monday.

Moreover, the department has asked the school officials to fill a form that includes the details of the estimated finances required for the installation of the new gates.

The DEO further stated that the schools that had recently got new gates should not seek grants for the same again.

The department has already received responses from few schools in the district including, GHS Giaspura, GSSS Kaunke Kalan, Jagraon, GSSS Dakha, and GHS Chachrari.

While Shaheed Colonel Harcharan Singh Sekhon Memorial GSSS Dakha has demanded ₹4 lakh grant for construction of the new gate, Shaheed Sardar Harbhajan Singh GHS Chachrari sought ₹3 lakh grant, and GSSS Hans Kalan, Jagraon asked for ₹2 lakh funds from the department as it already got a grant of ₹30,000 for the same recently.

Simaljit Kaur, in-charge of Shaheed Sardar Harbhajan Singh GHS Chachrari, said that though the school is already named after a martyr from their village, it needs to get a new gate with proper BALA work installed.

DEO Lakhvir Singh said that the initiative aims to educate and make students familiar with their national heroes.

“We have asked the principals to get special BALA (Building as learning aid) paintings of our national heroes and their names on the gates,” said DEO.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Chhina, nodal officer, education department, Ludhiana added, “This is how we are paying tribute to our martyrs and the Olympic heroes. The idea is to educate students about soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and the struggle of our sportspersons.”

Ex-serviceman and war veteran Captain Manmohan Singh Bhullar appreciated the initiatives of the state education department.

Local hockey Olympic legend Hardeep Singh Grewal also hailed the decision. “It will be a great gesture by the government if the names of the Olympians and the martyrs will be written on the school gates. People tend to forget the old legends but this will help the students to know about and remember them”.