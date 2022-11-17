Scrapping of GoG Scheme: Ex-servicemen detained on way to venue in Ludhiana

Ex-servicemen protesting scrapping of the Guardian of Governance (GOG) Scheme were detained by police on Wednesday, as they were marching towards Sarabha village where chief minister Bhagwat Singh Mann was on a visit to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Those detained included Vir Chakra awardee Lt Colonel Harbant Singh Kahlon (retired), district head of GOG.

“During his previous visit to Jagraon on November 1, Mann promised that he would meet GOGs after inaugurating a child and mother hospital there. But, instead of meeting us, he sat in his chopper and left. We had decided to meet the CM today, but we were detained by police on our way to the venue, where we going to pay tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha,” said Kahlon.

He said police stopped GoGs from all tehsils of Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Moga districts and put their leader Captain Nachhatar Singh under house arrest.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government does not practice what they preach. Even as Mann sang praises of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, soldiers who fought wars and risked their lives protecting the nation’s borders were detained,” said Kahlon.

Some GOGs managed to reach the venue, but were soon whisked away from the spot by the security personnel before the CM’s arrival. “We have asked the government to tender an apology. Unless our demands are met by the Punjab government, we will intensify our protest,” said Singh.

The Punjab Cabinet had in September decided scrap the “Guardians of Governance” scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes.

“We had played a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of government schemes in remote and rural areas. But, the government scrapped the scheme by calling us non-performers and levelling baseless allegations,” added Kahlon.