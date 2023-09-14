News / Cities / Others / Searching for missing buffaloes, cousins drown in village pond

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2023 05:56 PM IST

The incident took place in the village of Bhatan Kheda, located in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow.

LUCKNOW Two cousins, including a minor, lost their lives when they drowned in a pond while searching for their pair of buffaloes that had been taken out to graze in a field. The incident took place in the village of Bhatan Kheda, located in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow.

Representative pic (PTI)
According to family members, Avaresh (35) and his cousin Shanuj (14) had left their home on Wednesday evening in search of their buffaloes. As they remained unaccounted for, family members initiated a search in the surrounding area, but unfortunately, their efforts yielded no results.

On Thursday morning, family members reached the pond’s bank and discovered some of the belongings of the two cousins. Consequently, they promptly notified the local police. Avaresh’s body was recovered shortly thereafter, followed by the recovery of the minor’s body with the assistance of divers. Both bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination,” said Santosh Kumar Arya, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mohanlalganj Police Station.

Thursday, September 14, 2023
