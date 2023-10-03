Second batch of Agniveers enters Army fold

The second batch of 114 Agniveers marched smartly on the drill ground of the 39 Gorkha Training Centre and crossed the Antim Pag to enter into the folds of 3 & 9 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, on Tuesday. The parade was reviewed by the Commandant of 39 Gorkha Training Centre, Brigadier Rajeev Nagyal, a press statement read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

After 31 weeks of basic and advanced military training, Agniveers were transformed from young boys into disciplined soldiers. The parade marks the culmination of the rigorous training at 39 GTC which excels in transforming young boys into strong, mentally fit, tough and battle-ready soldiers, the communique added.

The Commandant complimented them on their hard work and outstanding performance. In his address, Brigadier Nagyal mentioned the importance of training and exhorted the young soldiers to take pride in their uniform and country and wished them luck for their next role.

The proud parents of the young soldiers were seen filled with mixed emotions, having a sense of pride in their children. The historic event culminated with the parents being awarded the Gaurav Padak, a medal that symbolises their sacrifice to the nation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON