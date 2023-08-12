Security bolstered in Lko as Independence Day nears

LUCKNOW Security has been intensified in the city leading up to Independence Day on August 15 (Tuesday). Numerous events and programs are scheduled for the big day in the city. Lucknow Police reviewing security arrangement in a shopping mall ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, several roads and intersections in the city were partially barricaded, with police teams inspecting suspicious vehicles on the streets. Groups of police officers, accompanied by senior officials, were also observed conducting inspection drives in malls and other shopping areas.

“In anticipation of Independence Day, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate is evaluating the security measures being implemented at various locations,” stated Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central), on Saturday.

“An extensive inspection campaign is underway. Furthermore, the Bomb Disposal Squad has been deployed at prominent sites such as malls, shopping complexes, markets, and other public areas with substantial footfall,” she added.