Home / Cities / Others / Security bolstered in Lko as Independence Day nears

Security bolstered in Lko as Independence Day nears

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2023 11:43 PM IST

On Saturday, several roads and intersections in the city were partially barricaded, with police teams inspecting suspicious vehicles on the streets.

LUCKNOW Security has been intensified in the city leading up to Independence Day on August 15 (Tuesday). Numerous events and programs are scheduled for the big day in the city.

Lucknow Police reviewing security arrangement in a shopping mall ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. (HT Photo)
Lucknow Police reviewing security arrangement in a shopping mall ahead of the Independence Day on August 15. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, several roads and intersections in the city were partially barricaded, with police teams inspecting suspicious vehicles on the streets. Groups of police officers, accompanied by senior officials, were also observed conducting inspection drives in malls and other shopping areas.

“In anticipation of Independence Day, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate is evaluating the security measures being implemented at various locations,” stated Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (Central), on Saturday.

“An extensive inspection campaign is underway. Furthermore, the Bomb Disposal Squad has been deployed at prominent sites such as malls, shopping complexes, markets, and other public areas with substantial footfall,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out