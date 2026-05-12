Narayanpur, Security forces have seized more than ₹1 crore cash and a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials from Maoist dumps hidden in forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in a month-long operation, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces seize over ₹ 1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh

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A special anti-Naxal operation was launched in the district after the state was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31 to trace and recover materials concealed by ultras in the past, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.

Personnel from the district police, District Reserve Guard , Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force were involved in the operation carried out under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan", mainly in the forests of Abhujmad, he said.

He said that the action, carried out based on intelligence inputs and active support from villagers, led security forces to multiple Maoist dumps hidden in remote forest areas.

During the operation, security personnel recovered ₹1.01 crore cash, including ₹14 lakh from one dump alone, along with 28 weapons, cartridges, explosive materials and items of daily use, the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} As many as three AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two .303 rifles, one .315 bore rifle, two 12-bore guns, two country-made pistols and one air gun were recovered, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as three AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two .303 rifles, one .315 bore rifle, two 12-bore guns, two country-made pistols and one air gun were recovered, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Security personnel also seized a huge cache of cartridges, two BGLs , 132 BGL shells, eight electronic detonators, six bundles of cordex wire, and two bundles of electric wire, among other materials, Guria said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security personnel also seized a huge cache of cartridges, two BGLs , 132 BGL shells, eight electronic detonators, six bundles of cordex wire, and two bundles of electric wire, among other materials, Guria said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He termed the recovery a major success in the anti-Maoist campaign and said that similar operations would continue in the future, as more weapons and explosives hidden by Maoists killed in previous encounters could still be concealed in the forests of Abhujmad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He termed the recovery a major success in the anti-Maoist campaign and said that similar operations would continue in the future, as more weapons and explosives hidden by Maoists killed in previous encounters could still be concealed in the forests of Abhujmad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The senior official appealed to villagers and the general public to cooperate with security forces and immediately inform police or central forces about any suspicious materials found in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The senior official appealed to villagers and the general public to cooperate with security forces and immediately inform police or central forces about any suspicious materials found in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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