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Security forces seize over 1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh

Security forces seize over ₹1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:48 pm IST
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Narayanpur, Security forces have seized more than 1 crore cash and a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials from Maoist dumps hidden in forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in a month-long operation, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces seize over 1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh

A special anti-Naxal operation was launched in the district after the state was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31 to trace and recover materials concealed by ultras in the past, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.

Personnel from the district police, District Reserve Guard , Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force were involved in the operation carried out under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan", mainly in the forests of Abhujmad, he said.

He said that the action, carried out based on intelligence inputs and active support from villagers, led security forces to multiple Maoist dumps hidden in remote forest areas.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 1.01 crore cash, including 14 lakh from one dump alone, along with 28 weapons, cartridges, explosive materials and items of daily use, the SP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Security forces seize over 1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Security forces seize over 1 crore cash, arms from Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh
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