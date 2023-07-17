Security tightened on AU campus after July 12 vandalism

Security was tightened in and around the Allahabad University (AU) on Monday, following the July 12 incident of violence, vandalism and misbehaviour with women teachers on the campus of the Central University by a mob.

The AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Entry was granted to students, teachers and staff by security personnel only after scrutiny of their identity cards. Even the police remained vigilant and presence in good numbers was witnessed near the Union Hall.

“To prevent the entry of outsiders and anti-social elements, guards of the university are giving admission to students and staff only after checking their identities. No one is being given entry without an identity card. AU registrar Prof NK Shukla had advised students to keep their identity cards with them through a notice on Sunday itself,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The registrar in his notice dated July 16 had also imposed a ban on unsanctioned protest or demonstrations on the university campus. The notification makes clear that a written sanction/permission for taking out any procession or holding a sit-in or demonstration is now mandatory in the light of recent incidents. A copy of the notification has also been sent to Prayagraj police commissioner and the district magistrate by the varsity administration.

A student of AU’s Centre of Media Studies, Ashutosh Dubey, collapsed and died near the AU Union Hall on July 11 following which a mob of students and outsiders had indulged in violence, vandalism and demonstration besides manhandling of women teachers on the university campus on July 12.

Taking cognisance of the vandalism and manhandling of women teachers on the university campus by the mob on July 12, the administration of Allahabad University (AU) on July 14 had penned a letter to U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chief AU rector, apprising them of the incident and alleged police inaction.

Later, on July 14, the Colonelganj police had booked six named people and other unidentified persons for vandalism at AU.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 147, 148, 149 (for unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons) 427 for damage to public property, 336 (endangering lives), 353 (deterring public servants from their duties) and section 392 (for loot).

Late on July 15 night, the police had arrested two persons in connection with the incident. The accused were identified as Jitendra Dhanraj, a resident of Ghazipur and Ajay Yadav Samrat, who was named in the police complaint lodged by proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh.