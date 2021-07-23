Self-styled godman found murdered in Ludhiana’s Gopalpur village

Unidentified assailants hacked a self-styled godman to death with a sharp-edged weapon in his one room house-cum-dera in Gopalpur village of Dehlon on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Jung Singh, 57, of Gopalpur village.

As per information, Jung Singh used to stay in Tibba village and had shifted to Gopalpur in January this year. He was dependent on the village residents for food. On Thursday morning around 8, when some villagers went to his house to serve him breakfast, they found him lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on his head.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police found ₹22,000 cash and a mobile phone in his pockets, which rules out the possibility of robbery being the motive.

Cops suspect some old rivalry may have been the reason behind the brutal killing.

The ADCP added that according to preliminary investigation, the victim was murdered in his sleep as there were no signs of struggle.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons, on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Shimlapuri, who is the victim’s nephew. Jung Singh’s wife is said to have left him two months after marriage. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) to identify the accused.