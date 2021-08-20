Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Senior officer at oil company in Assam arrested for allegedly raping woman colleague
others

Senior officer at oil company in Assam arrested for allegedly raping woman colleague

Police in Assam’s Golaghat district have arrested a senior official of a public sector oil company for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague at his official residence, officials said
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Image for representation (HT file)

Police in Assam’s Golaghat district have arrested a senior official of a public sector oil company for allegedly raping a junior woman colleague at his official residence, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place last month when the accused officer, who holds the position of deputy general manager with the oil company, allegedly raped the woman after intoxicating her drink.

“The incident took place last month, but the woman filed a report in Numaligarh police station on Thursday. Based on that, the accused was arrested from Guwahati on Thursday night itself,” Golaghat superintendent of police, Sumeet Sharma said.

The police have registered a case of rape against the accused and are conducting further investigations.

Following his arrest, the accused was found Covid-19 positive during a routine medical test. He has been shifted to a hospital in Golaghat for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emblems of Empowerment: From obesity to powerlifting, she shoulders Olympic hopes

Naunihal Singh is new police commissioner

Agri varsity establishes multifunctional agroforestry model

Liaison with industry must for value addition: PAU Expert
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP