Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to initiate land acquisition for the proposed high speed rail corridor on the city outskirts and set up a dedicated investment promotion cell to be named 'Invest Telangana'.

Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials

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At a meeting with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, Reddy called for establishment of a special office for 'Invest Telangana' and preparing a logo and website for it, an official release said.

He instructed officials to introduce an 'escort officer' system to facilitate investors and study the industrial policies of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Reddy ordered steps to be taken to establish a 'Data City' in 1,500 acres and identify government lands nearby for setting up Global Capability Centres and Data Centres.

He asked officials to make efforts to see that GCCs are set up in Tier-2 cities.

The CM also called for efforts to attract a 'health cluster' of Centre to the 'Bharat Future City' being developed on Hyderabad outskirts by the state government.

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing the need for world-class infrastructure in the Future City, he suggested studying the models of reputed world cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing the need for world-class infrastructure in the Future City, he suggested studying the models of reputed world cities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Future City should emerge as a home to international organisation, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Future City should emerge as a home to international organisation, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reddy sought laying the foundation stone for an industrial park in the Future City in June and directed land allotments after development of infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy sought laying the foundation stone for an industrial park in the Future City in June and directed land allotments after development of infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government would allot 500 acres to public representatives, civil service officers and journalists, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government would allot 500 acres to public representatives, civil service officers and journalists, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Railway ministry in February said it has initiated steps to expedite the implementation of seven new High-Speed Rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Railway ministry in February said it has initiated steps to expedite the implementation of seven new High-Speed Rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The proposed corridors include Mumbai - Pune, Pune - Hyderabad, Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Hyderabad - Chennai, Chennai - Bengaluru, Delhi - Varanasi and Varanasi - Siliguri. These routes are envisioned as key growth connectors linking major economic, industrial and cultural centres across the country," an official statement had announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The proposed corridors include Mumbai - Pune, Pune - Hyderabad, Hyderabad - Bengaluru, Hyderabad - Chennai, Chennai - Bengaluru, Delhi - Varanasi and Varanasi - Siliguri. These routes are envisioned as key growth connectors linking major economic, industrial and cultural centres across the country," an official statement had announced. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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