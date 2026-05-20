...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials

Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:58 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to initiate land acquisition for the proposed high speed rail corridor on the city outskirts and set up a dedicated investment promotion cell to be named 'Invest Telangana'.

Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials

At a meeting with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, Reddy called for establishment of a special office for 'Invest Telangana' and preparing a logo and website for it, an official release said.

He instructed officials to introduce an 'escort officer' system to facilitate investors and study the industrial policies of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Reddy ordered steps to be taken to establish a 'Data City' in 1,500 acres and identify government lands nearby for setting up Global Capability Centres and Data Centres.

He asked officials to make efforts to see that GCCs are set up in Tier-2 cities.

The CM also called for efforts to attract a 'health cluster' of Centre to the 'Bharat Future City' being developed on Hyderabad outskirts by the state government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hyderabad
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Set up special cell to attract investments: T'gana CM tells officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.