Seven, including woman, two kids feared dead as boat capsizes in Odisha district

At least seven persons including a woman and two children were killed when the boat on which they were crossing a stream between Odisha districts Ismailpur and Gopalpur blocks capsized on Wednesday evening.

Four bodies have so far been fished out and search operation is underway for those missing.

Gopalpur circle officer (CO) Eaj Kishor Sharma confirmed the death of four persons.

“We have no definite report about the persons on boat” he said adding, “Search operation has been halted in the darkness.”

According to reports, at least three more persons are missing.

Those whose bodies fished out have been identified as Rambha Devi (45), her two children and Suman Kumar (18), all residents of Narayanpur.

They were returning after sowing maize crops when the boat capsized.

CO said the list of the bodies so far fished out has been sent to Naugachia hospital for postmortem.

He said after postmortem, the compensation amount according to norms of the government will be provided to the kin of the victims.