2 feared dead as boat capsizes in Ganga in Meerut

Two persons were feared dead when a boat with about 15 people on board capsized in the river Ganga on Tuesday morning, officials said.

In subsequent rescue operations, 11 people have been rescued so far while one seriously injured has been admitted to a hospital, officials said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to speed up the rescue work and ensure prompt treatment to the injured.

SDM, Mawana Arvind Yadav said that 15 people, including the boatmen were on the boat which left the Bheekund Ghat in Hastinapur area on Tuesday morning. But, much before its intended destination in Chandpur area of Bijnor district, the boat collided with a pillar in Hastinapur area.

“The boat overturned due to the fast current in the river,” senior superintendent of police Rohit Kumar Sajwan said. He along with district magistrate Deepak Meena were on the spot supervising rescue work.

The two boatmen swam out of the river while others started to drown, eye witnesses said. Hearing screams of people villagers jumped into the river and rescued many persons, they added.

Police later reached the spot along with SDRF and NDRF teams and launched search and rescue operations.

(With PTI inputs)