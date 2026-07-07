Four states sign pact to settle long-pending Narmada project dues

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve long-pending payment disputes linked to the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada river, marking a major step towards settling decades-old inter-state issues over the sharing of project costs. Union home minister Amit Shah during the agreement signing between govt of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra to resolve the long pending issues related to the Narmada Project, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI Video Grab)

A government statement said the agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Union jal shakti minister CR Patil along with the chief ministers of the four states.

The statement said the agreement resolves pending payment obligations among the four states arising from the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal Award, which laid down the framework for sharing the costs of the Sardar Sarovar Project. The settlement has been reached through a one-time arrangement to clear outstanding dues.

According to the release, Shah said the issue of pending payments under the Narmada Award, which had remained unresolved for years, had been settled amicably through consensus among the beneficiary states.

Shah described the agreement as an example of cooperative federalism, under which the Centre and states work together to resolve inter-state disputes. Shah said the Sardar Sarovar Project had brought significant benefits to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by improving access to irrigation water, drinking water and electricity. He added that regions in Rajasthan receiving Narmada waters had witnessed improvements in agricultural prospects and land values.

Shah also cited the recent resolution of the Rajasthan-Haryana water dispute and progress on the Kishau Dam Project as examples of efforts to address water-related disagreements through dialogue. He said water resources ultimately benefit citizens and farmers irrespective of the state in which they are used.