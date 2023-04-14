Truck mows down 7 UP pilgrims in Garhshankar

Hoshiarpur

The vehicle that mowed down seven pilgrims in Khuralgarh Sahib on Thursday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Seven pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh died and 20 were injured when they were run over by a truck near Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar division of Hoshiarpur district early on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2am when the pilgrims, who had come to Khuralgarh Sahib to pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas shrine on the Baisakhi eve, were going on foot towards a holy pond, 2km from the shrine.

The seriously injured were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, while the others were admitted to the Garhshankar civil hospital.

Those killed have been identified as Rahul, Santosh, Angoori, Sandesh Pal, Unnati, Sita Devi and Ramoh.

On Wednesday too, three devotees on their way to Khuralgarh Sahib were killed when the tractor-trailer they were travelling in overturned near Garhi Mansowal.

One of the sewadars, Surinder Das, said no ambulance was available at the shrine due to which the injured could not be immediately taken to the hospital. Devotees also blamed the government and district administration for inadequate arrangements at the site, which expected a large congregation on Baisakhi.

Garhshankar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said the canter driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep curve and ran over the pedestrians. “The driver abandoned the truck and fled from the spot,” he said.

A case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the canter driver. The vehicle has been impounded. A banner of a religious society, village Salana Doola Singh Wala, Fatehgarh Sahib, tagged at the front of the canter indicated that it would have carried pilgrims or ration to the shrine, the police said.

Following the tragedy, the shrine management cancelled the celebrations. On behalf of the state government, deputy speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jai Kishan Singh Rori announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to each to the injured.