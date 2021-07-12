Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Seven prisoners escape Arunachal prison by attacking guards with chilli, pepper
others

Seven prisoners escape Arunachal prison by attacking guards with chilli, pepper

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Representational Image.

Seven undertrial prisoners escaped from a district jail in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday evening by attacking guards with chilli, salt, and pepper, police officials disclosed on Monday.

The incident took place at the jail of East Siang district located in district headquarters, Pasighat. A combing operation and manhunt has been launched to nab the escaped prisoners, said the police.

“The incident took place at 6.20pm on Sunday when the prisoners were let out of their cells for supper. Seven of them suddenly attacked the guards on duty by throwing chillies, pepper and salt on their eyes, noses and faces,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, additional director general of police.

The district jail had 94 prisoners in all. The seven escapees have been identified as Abhijit Gogoi, Taro Hamam, Kalom Apang, Talum Panying, Subhash Mandal, Raja Tayeng and Dani Gamlin.

“We are collecting information about the cases pending against the seven. Five prison guards were injured in the attack. Police have cordoned off areas in the district and a manhunt has been launched to nab the prisoners,” said Yadav.

The five injured guards have been identified as Rajesh Lego, RK Kambhari, O Taying, Tago Tatung and Tapi Tali. The condition of Lego, who was injured in the head with a lock, is stated to be serious.

IND USA
