Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing lockdown in capital Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended imposing a lockdown in capital Itanagar as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are spiking. The positivity rate in the city has been over 5 per cent for the last few days.

"After recording a test positivity rate over 5 per cent for a few days, we held a meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of lockdown in the district. We have given a recommendation to the state government for a complete lockdown for a week," said Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner Itanagar.

According to state government data, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 478 new Covid-19 cases out of 5,818 tests on Saturday. The Covid positivity rate stands at 8.22 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the six states where the Centre dispatched team of experts last week for Covid-19 control and containment measures.

The decision to send the teams was taken after a high-level meeting conducted by ministry of development of northeast region (DONER). The ministry observed though the overall Covid-19 situation in the northeast is improving, some pockets are still a cause of concern.

As many as 39,563 positivity cases have been reported in the state so far, including 35,634 recoveries and 188 deaths. There are currently 3,741 active cases.

As per the union health ministry, 6,91,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 5,83,283 first doses and 1,08,549.

As much as 72.24 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose, while 13.92 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.