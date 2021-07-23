Ludhiana: Cops find 2 plaints of sexual assault against minors ‘fishy’

Investigation into a month-old sexual assault case, in which the victim is a one-year-old girl, has come to a halt as her mother has refused to give consent for the toddler’s medical examination.

Police suspect the woman had concocted the story of sexual assault to implicate her husband, as she had recently filed a divorce case in the court.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer (SHO), inspector Mohammad Jamil said the matter seems to be fishy as the mother is not allowing medical examination of the toddler. Besides, the child appears to be fine and active.

“As the complainant has recently filed for divorce, she may be trying to implicate her husband. The matter will be clear once the toddler is medically examined,” said the SHO, adding that if the complainant does not cooperate, the police can initiate proceedings to cancel the FIR.

In her complaint, the woman had stated that she had noticed some swelling in the toddler’s nether regions. One night she woke up to her daughter’s cries and was shocked to find her husband sexually assaulting the child.

Police had booked the father under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Narangwal village case

In another incident, where a 31-year-old man had been booked for raping his six-year-old niece in Narangwal village, the police commissioner has marked a probe. The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said the incident had taken place about a year ago but she had not lodged a case then due to pressure from her husband.

According to the police, relations between the family members are strained and there is an ongoing litigation against them at various police stations.

A case under Section 376AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the IPC, Section 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was lodged against the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the kin of the accused, along with the villagers, had approached police for re-investigation citing old rivalry between families.