SGPGI boosts emergency ward capacity with 15 additional beds

LUCKNOW The Emergency and Renal Transplant Centre (EMRTC) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) unveiled a crucial enhancement to its emergency ward, adding 15 beds on Tuesday. The inauguration of this new Red Zone, attended by SGPGIMS director Professor RK Dhiman, marked a significant milestone in the institute’s ongoing efforts to bolster its critical care facilities.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (HT Photo)

The emergency ward had already witnessed a substantial transformation last May when Emergency Medicine was shifted to the EMRTC building. The latest expansion takes the Red Zone bed capacity from 12 to 27 beds, contributing to a broader restructuring based on the seriousness of illness, distinguishing between Red, Yellow, and Green zones.

According to a press release from the public relations office of the PGI, following the move to the EMRTC building, the department had initially expanded its services to 60 beds. Now, an additional 15 beds have been incorporated into the Red Zone, bringing the combined bed counts to 27 in the Red Zone, 18 in the Yellow Zone, and 24 in the Green Zone, complemented by six stretcher beds. In total, the emergency ward now offers 75 beds, significantly augmenting its capacity.

Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS, elaborated on the critical role of stretcher beds, revealing that each is utilised up to 10 times daily, demonstrating the high patient demand for this level of care.

Furthermore, recent developments have seen an increase in emergency beds for SGPGI staff, growing from five to eight. Within the new Red Zone-2, seven dedicated beds cater to critically ill patients requiring ventilatory support, further underlining the institute’s commitment to comprehensive healthcare.

Speaking about future plans, Professor Dhiman outlined the upcoming addition of a 20-bed Tele-ICU and an Intervention Zone with major and minor operating theatres, endoscopy, bronchoscopy, and interventional radiology, along with a dedicated Radiology wing on the first floor of EMRTC. Additionally, the commissioning of CT and DSA, as well as the procurement of MRI, is in its final stages. These endeavours will significantly streamline and enhance emergency care for patients in need at SGPGIMS.

