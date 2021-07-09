Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Others / Ludhiana's Shaheedi Park gets swings for differently abled kids, a first in state
others

Ludhiana’s Shaheedi Park gets swings for differently abled kids, a first in state

MLA Surinder Dawar and DC Varinder Kumar said that soon such swings will be installed in other parks as well
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Congress MLA Surinder Dawar and DC Varinder Kumar inaugurated the swings at Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The district administration has got first of its kind swings for children with special needs installed at Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar.

Dedicating the swings to the special children on Thursday, MLA Surinder Dawar and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the district had become the first in the state to have specially designed swings. They said the swings would bring cheer to the kids. They added that most of these children miss the opportunity to enjoy such things but, now they can. They further said that persons with special needs are an integral part of our society, and the administration is committed to serving them as they have the same rights as others do.

They interacted with the children and said that soon such swings will be installed in other parks as well. They lauded the efforts of advocate Deepti Saluja, who is also president of Samarth NGO, for voicing the concerns of kids with special needs.

