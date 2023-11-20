Shami thanks PM Modi, all Indians for support despite World Cup loss

LUCKNOW A day following India’s defeat to Australia in the World Cup finals at Ahmedabad, India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami, a native of UP’s Amroha district, took to social media to share a photo of him being consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Sunday night visit to their dressing room.

In his post on X, Shami said, “Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!”

In the finals, Shami, in the first ball of his over, picked the wicket of Australian opener David Warner at an individual score of seven, with the Australian scoreboard reading 16 for one. This wicket brought the entire stadium to their feet as the crowd anticipated another stellar performance from the Indian bowling attack.

Indian pacer Shami, who missed the first four matches of this World Cup, went on to pick 24 wickets in just seven innings. With his 7-wicket haul in the semi-finals against New Zealand, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to clinch 50 wickets in the history of the ICC World Cup, achieving the milestone during his 17th innings.

PM Modi had also congratulated Shami for his 7-wicket haul, stating, “Today’s semi-final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also throughout the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!”

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s village - Sahaspur Alinagar in the Amroha district, according to officials. The decision came on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Shami’s stellar performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

District Magistrate (Amroha) Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said, “A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami. This is CM Yogi Adityanath’s big gift to Shami, who performed brilliantly in the World Cup,” he added.

Officials had visited Joya development block in Shami’s village and searched for land for the proposed stadium and gave necessary directions to the officials in this regard, he said, adding that Shami’s family resides in the village itself. “The file regarding the construction of mini-stadium and open gym has been sent to the government for approval,” said Tyagi.

A team of district administration officials under DM Rajesh Tyagi reached Sahaspur Alinagar to look for land for the mini-stadium and open gym.