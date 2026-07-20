Shastri Bridge lane in Prayagraj to close again from July 28 for Kanwar Yatra

Commuters travelling between Prayagraj and Varanasi are set to face renewed traffic restrictions as one lane of the twin-lane Shastri Bridge will be closed for a month from July 28 to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas during the holy month of Sawan.

A view of the Shastri Bridge which will be closed for Kanwar Yatra from July 28 onwards. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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The announcement comes just days after traffic was restored on the Daraganj–Jhunsi lane of the bridge on July 16, ending nearly 43 days of restrictions imposed for repair work and providing temporary relief to daily commuters.

According to ACP (traffic) Nikita Srivastava, the lane carrying traffic from Daraganj towards Jhunsi will be completely closed and reserved exclusively for Kanwariyas travelling towards Varanasi after collecting the Ganga water from Prayagraj.

“Although the month of Sawan begins on July 30, the lane will be closed to all vehicular traffic two days earlier, from July 28. As in previous years, two-wheelers will be allowed to ply in both directions on the remaining lane, while four-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be diverted via Phaphamau,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The diversion plan will remain what was implemented for around 43 days during the recent repair of the same bridge lane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The diversion plan will remain what was implemented for around 43 days during the recent repair of the same bridge lane. {{/usCountry}}

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To ensure smooth movement of pilgrims and commuters, the traffic department will deploy personnel on Shastri Bridge and at key diversion points.

“A dedicated team of traffic personnel will be stationed on the bridge to regulate Kanwariya movement and manage two-wheeler traffic on the adjacent lane. Additional staff will also be deployed near the Phaphamau bridge diversion to handle increased vehicular pressure during peak hours,” the ACP added.

The closure will once again result in one-way traffic arrangements on Shastri Bridge, a crucial link connecting Prayagraj with Varanasi and several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic on the Daraganj–Jhunsi lane had resumed on Thursday after remaining closed since the first week of June, when the Public Works Department (PWD) undertook repair work on the stretch.

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