Shivajinagar tragedy: Teen on cycle killed in accident with PMPML bus; driver arrested
Shivajinagar tragedy: Teen on cycle killed in accident with PMPML bus; driver arrested

PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST

PUNE A 15-year-old girl riding her bicycle in Shivajinagar died after being hit by a PMPML bus on Sunday afternoon
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:58 PM IST
PUNE A 15-year-old girl riding her bicycle in Shivajinagar died after being hit by a PMPML bus on Sunday afternoon. The driver of the bus was arrested by the Pune police for rash driving and causing the teenager‘s death.

The deceased teenager was identified as Chanda Suresh Parihar (15), a resident of the area where the accident happened. The driver of the bus was identified as Nandkumar Mahadu Nandkar (40), a resident of Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The incident happened around 3pm near DSK chowk in Model colony, Shivajinagar. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the girl’s father Suresh Parihar (36) . He works as a security guard, according to the police.

“She was returning home after buying vegetables. The bus rammed into her and the driver did not realise it until later. The bus stopped and the conductor and driver took her to a private hospital where they then referred her to Sassoon General Hospital as she had died,” said sub-inspector B Shelke, who is investigating the case.

A case under sections 279, 338, and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

