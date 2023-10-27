Shivaji’s Shaniwarwada comes alive as ‘Janata Raja’ play dazzles viewers in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The aura of Shaniwarwada, the historical seat of the Maratha empire in Pune, was brilliantly revived in Lucknow as the inaugural performance of the Marathi epic, ‘Janata Raja,’ illuminated the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Janeshwar Mishra Park on Thursday.

Audiences can witness this remarkable production daily at the park until October 31, with shows commencing at 4 pm. (HT Photo)

The play portrayed the significant chapters of the Maratha warrior’s life, commencing with his birth, the solemn oath of sovereignty, the years of relentless struggle, and the triumphant ascension to the throne, combining a captivating blend of drama, valour, and politics. Audiences can witness this remarkable production daily at the park until October 31, with shows commencing at 4 pm.

Inaugurating the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his admiration for the endeavour undertaken by the Divya Prem Sewa Mission from Haridwar, who brought this spectacle to Uttar Pradesh. He declared, “It’s a splendid play that bridges people, and we should all connect with it.”

Crafted by the renowned historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Shiv Shahir Babasahed Purandare, the play masterfully transported spectators back to the 17th century, recreating the ambiance of Shivaji’s era alongside a meticulously detailed replica of Shaniwar Wada, which once stood in Pune. The addition of real horses, camels, and elephants, with a formidable fort as the backdrop, elevated the theatrical experience, enthralling the audience. A cast of over 250 artists flawlessly brought the narrative to life.

The organisers, Divya Prem Sewa Mission, a branch of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh, said that two elephants were transported from Bundelkhand, while camels and horses were locally sourced from Lucknow.

The three-hour-long play is an integral facet of India’s cultural resurgence, with over 1,200 showings globally and more than 7 million people having witnessed its grandeur, as stated by the organisers from Divya Prem Sewa Mission.

Dignitaries and esteemed guests, including mayor Shushma Kharakwal, graced the event with their presence, making it a historic evening to remember.

Shivaji climbed on Aurangzeb’s chest to claim Hindavi Empire: CM

In a stirring tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his profound admiration for the legendary warrior.

The CM hailed Shivaji’s unyielding spirit in the face of formidable adversary Aurangzeb saying, “Shivaji Maharaj established the Hindavi Empire over 350 years ago, right in the face of the ruthless Aurangzeb, who sought to obliterate India’s cultural and spiritual identity. Even as the Mughal emperor targeted the sacred symbols of Sanatan Dharma, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fearlessly climbed on Aurangzeb’s chest to claim Hindavi Empire.”

The CM added, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a name that ignites the patriotic fervor within every true Indian, causing the blood to surge through their veins. His indomitable spirit, much like that of Maharana Pratap and Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, stands as a testament to his greatness.”

He went on to draw parallels with these iconic figures, asserting that they carried forward the “noble work initiated by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram during the Treta Yuga”.

Reflecting on India’s history, the CM remarked, “There has never been a dearth of such divine personalities whose names we invoke with reverence.”

At the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also recalled the valour of Rani Lakshmi Bai during the 1857 revolt, the indomitable spirit of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and the staunch determination of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

