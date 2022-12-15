Shortage of doctors, staff ails overburdened Ludhiana civil hospital

With a footfall of over 1,000 patients every day, the outpatient department (OPD) of the civil hospital is struggling to cope up with the pressure amid staff shortage.

Long queues, patients arguing with peons for their turn is a common sight outside OPDs. Medicine OPD, skin OPD, and orthopedic OPD are all flooded with patients. Reeling under staff shortage, it has become difficult for doctors to diagnose hundreds of patients in a single day.

Against ten posts in the emergency ward, only three medical officers are available. There are only two orthopedic doctors in the hospital. Of seven anesthetists posts, two are vacant. Not only doctors there is dearth of other medical staff also. A nodal officer, requesting anonymity, said only 50 per cent of the para-medical staff is available at present.

Chief minister’s field officer Poonampreet Kaur had conducted a surprise inspection at the civil hospital on Wednesday. She was apprised of sanitation and staff shortage issues. She said the staff crunch issue will be brought to the notice of the government.

A doctor, requesting anonymity, said they have to attend patients both in the wards and OPDs. Due to the overburden of work, the health of patients is being compromised, the doctor said.

Senior medical officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said, “There is a shortage of doctors. Of three MD medicine doctors’ posts, two are vacant and one has been hired on deputation.”

A patient, Narinder Kumar, 69, from Dholewal, said: “I came for a heart check-up and waited outside for three hours. We are sitting here since morning and don’t expect my turn today.”

Another patient, Paramjit Kaur, 50, from New Aman Nagar, said: “I was bitten by dog and stood in queue for two hours to get a stamp on my check slip for an anti-rabies injection.”