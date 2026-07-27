Six held for stealing money from ATMs using plate-insertion method in Varanasi

: Six people accused of stealing money from ATMs using a plate-insertion method were arrested from the Baijanattha and Birdopur areas of Varanasi, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered ₹39,800 in cash, four iron plates, a roll of white tape and a sheet of thick black paper allegedly used in the crime from them. (For representation only)

The arrested accused have been identified as Adarsh Kumar ,24, Abhay Rajput ,21, Rajkumar ,19, Himanshu Singh ,20, Prince Kumar ,19, and Sachin Kumar ,18. All six are residents of different areas in Fatehpur district, police said.

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Police recovered ₹39,800 in cash, four iron plates, a roll of white tape and a sheet of thick black paper allegedly used in the crime from them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, Vaibhav Bangar said the accused were involved in fraud by inserting plates into ATMs to steal money.

He said a case was registered after a complaint was received about the theft of money and fraud committed by inserting plates into ATMs. The case was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bhelupur police station. Section 317(2) (stolen property) of the BNS was later added to the case and an investigation was started.

Moreover, a police team led by Bhelupur station house officer inspector Durga Singh received a tip-off and arrested the six accused allegedly involved in the theft and fraud. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

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