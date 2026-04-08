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Six, including retired cops, arrested a decade after Cuttack custodial death

Saroj Senapati alias Akula was allegedly subjected to torture, including brutal beatings during the interrogation

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 05:56 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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Bhubaneswar: Police in Odisha’s Cuttack district have arrested two retired police personnel, two retired home guards and two serving home guards, nearly a decade after an alleged custodial death of 44-year-old man Saroj Senapati alias Akula.

The police has initially denied the allegations of death. (iStock)

Those arrested have been identified as retired assistant sub-inspector Bhagaban Sahoo, retired havildar Pramod Kumar Patra, retired home guards Joginath Nayak and Bhikari Nayak and serving home guards Maheswar Debata, and Dharmaraj Rana.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Four cops move sessions court against murder charge in custodial death case

The case dates back to December 9, 2016, when Akula was detained at Narasinghpur police station following a complaint filed by his neighbour, who accused him of assault during a dispute over cattle grazing. He was allegedly subjected to torture, including brutal beatings during the interrogation. The police had initially denied the allegations of death, claiming that Akula died in a scuffle with cops in while in detention.

A case was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including house-trespass, wrongful confinement, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, murder, and common intention).

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six, including retired cops, arrested a decade after Cuttack custodial death
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six, including retired cops, arrested a decade after Cuttack custodial death
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