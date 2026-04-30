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Six killed, four injured in dumper–SUV collision in Unnao

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
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Six people, including three women from the same family, were killed and four others injured on Wednesday morning after two dumpers collided with an SUV near a blind turn on the Sumerpur–Buxar road in Unnao, police said.

For representative only

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The accident occurred near Kharahi bridge, close to Kiratpur village, under the Bihar police station area, at around 9.30 am. The victims were returning from a mundan ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Buxar when the crash took place.

According to police, the SUV driver attempted to overtake a dumper ahead at the blind curve. On noticing another dumper approaching from the opposite direction, he applied brakes. At that moment, a second dumper coming from behind rammed the SUV. The impact pushed the SUV into the dumper in front before it overturned by the roadside. The dumper that struck from behind then lost control and toppled onto the SUV, crushing it.

Circle officer Madhupnath Mishra said overspeeding at the blind turn appeared to be the primary cause of the accident. He added that a case would be registered upon receipt of a formal complaint.

Traffic on the stretch remained disrupted for several hours due to the rescue operation.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six killed, four injured in dumper–SUV collision in Unnao
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six killed, four injured in dumper–SUV collision in Unnao
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