Six people, including three women from the same family, were killed and four others injured on Wednesday morning after two dumpers collided with an SUV near a blind turn on the Sumerpur–Buxar road in Unnao, police said.

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The accident occurred near Kharahi bridge, close to Kiratpur village, under the Bihar police station area, at around 9.30 am. The victims were returning from a mundan ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Buxar when the crash took place.

According to police, the SUV driver attempted to overtake a dumper ahead at the blind curve. On noticing another dumper approaching from the opposite direction, he applied brakes. At that moment, a second dumper coming from behind rammed the SUV. The impact pushed the SUV into the dumper in front before it overturned by the roadside. The dumper that struck from behind then lost control and toppled onto the SUV, crushing it.

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{{^usCountry}} Both dumper drivers fled the scene, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both dumper drivers fled the scene, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. As the dumper had fallen on top of the SUV, cutters were used to extricate those trapped inside. The injured were initially taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. As the dumper had fallen on top of the SUV, cutters were used to extricate those trapped inside. The injured were initially taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Geeta, 50, Sunita, 35, Bitan, 52, Jyoti, 33, Archana, 52, and Ramdhani Yadav, 50, who was driving the Bolero. The injured include Suraj Singh, 38, his wife Mansi alias Bharti, 32, their three-year-old son Shubh, and 12-year-old Gauri. Suraj was later referred to Kanpur’s LLR Hospital after his condition deteriorated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Geeta, 50, Sunita, 35, Bitan, 52, Jyoti, 33, Archana, 52, and Ramdhani Yadav, 50, who was driving the Bolero. The injured include Suraj Singh, 38, his wife Mansi alias Bharti, 32, their three-year-old son Shubh, and 12-year-old Gauri. Suraj was later referred to Kanpur’s LLR Hospital after his condition deteriorated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family had left Pathai village in the Maurawan police station area at around 5.30 am to attend the ceremony. According to Suraj’s father, Narendra Singh, the group was returning home after completing the ritual when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family had left Pathai village in the Maurawan police station area at around 5.30 am to attend the ceremony. According to Suraj’s father, Narendra Singh, the group was returning home after completing the ritual when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Circle officer Madhupnath Mishra said overspeeding at the blind turn appeared to be the primary cause of the accident. He added that a case would be registered upon receipt of a formal complaint.

Traffic on the stretch remained disrupted for several hours due to the rescue operation.

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