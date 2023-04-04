Six stray dogs including 3 puppies poisoned to death in Bhubaneswar

Six stray dogs including three puppies were poisoned to death while another one is critical at a slum in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, officials said.

A case has been registered under section 428 of IPC and section 11 (c) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (HT file photo)

Police officials said the six stray dogs were found poisoned to death at Sion colony, a slum in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

The puppies were around two months old while another dog has been shifted to a veterinary hospital in critical condition.

Animal lovers expressed their anguish over the incident.

Jiban Ballabh Das of NGO People For Animals said the dogs had vomited indicating someone mixed poison in their food.

“A case has been registered in the connection under section 428 of IPC and section 11 (c) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said Das

“More details about the deaths of the dogs will emerge after the postmortem reports are received”, he added.

A police official said the CCTV footage of the nearby area is getting checked.

“People of the area are disturbed over the deaths of the dogs as they used to feed them regularly. This is a highly condemnable act as every living creature has the right to live,” said Das.

This development comes in wake of the state government’s directive to all chief district veterinary officers to remove all stray dogs from streets following the death of a five-year-old boy by a stray dog in Hyderabad.

According to the livestock census done by the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying in 2019, Odisha, with 17.34 lakh stray dogs, had the second largest number of stray dogs while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 20.5 lakh stray dogs.

