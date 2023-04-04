Chased by stray dogs, woman rams scooter into car in Odisha. Watch

A woman riding a scooter, in a bid to escape from a pack of stray dogs, rammed her two-wheeler into a parked car in Odisha, according to a video shared by news agency ANI. The visuals shared on social media showed another woman riding pillion and a child accompanying them. The incident reportedly took place at Gandhi Nagar 7th lane in Berhampur city. All three passengers were seen riding the scooter without wearing helmets. (Twitter)

Both women and the child suffered multiple injuries in the accident. In the video, one of the stray dogs that accidentally fell under the scooter is seen scampering away while the women struggle to get up. All three passengers were seen riding the scooter without wearing helmets.

Posting the CCTV capture, ANI wrote, “Odisha: A woman who was scared of being bitten by stray dogs, rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city. There were three people on the scooty; all have sustained injuries in the incident.”

On Saturday, a dog was seen dragging around a female newborn near the maternity ward of a government hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.The dog was chased away by security guards at McGann district hospital. However, the infant was reportedly dead by the time authorities came to its rescue. Officials are trying to determine whether the child passed from the dog bite or before.

