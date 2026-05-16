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Skill Gap Bridging initiative to enhance youth employability, global job prospects

The programme is designed to close the technical, linguistic and soft skill deficiencies among young job seekers, thereby enabling them to compete effectively in the global employment market

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:24 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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The Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission is launching a dedicated Skill Gap Bridging initiative aimed at empowering unemployed youth, generating employment and equipping them with industry-relevant skills for both domestic and international job opportunities.

For representation only

The programme is designed to close the technical, linguistic and soft skill deficiencies among young job seekers, thereby enabling them to compete effectively in the global employment market. To support this goal, divisional-level employment offices across the state are undergoing a high-tech upgrade with advanced facilities, including smart classrooms and video walls, officials reported.

Rajeev Kumar Yadav, assistant director (employment) at the Regional Employment Office in Prayagraj, stated that the necessary equipment for this high-tech upgrade has already arrived, and installation work is currently underway. Expert trainers will be deployed to provide modern skill development training and directly connect youth with employment opportunities, he added.

Under the programme, unemployed youth will receive interactive training in English communication, computer literacy, and essential soft skills. Audio-visual and digital learning materials will be used extensively to make training sessions more engaging and easier to understand. Separate batches will be conducted in smart classrooms to help participants improve communication skills and build professional confidence, Yadav noted.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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