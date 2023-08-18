Probe finds Atiq aides run gambling dens besides illegal realty, extortion rackets in Prayagraj

Besides earning money through illegal real estate business and extortion, slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen also used to run gambling dens and betting rackets, a police probe has revealed.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A big gambling den was being run by one of Atiq’s henchmen in Kasari Masari area for many years. A video of Atiq’s aides gambling had recently gone viral on social media.

A police official said that police teams were carrying out investigations to identify all gambling and betting activities in the city. People with a past of running gambling dens and betting rackets and having connections with Atiq were under the scanner, he added.

A big gambling den was being run by Atiq’s close aide and henchman Ismail, Ikram and Nabi Ahmad. On condition of anonymity, locals of the Kasari Masari area claimed that the place is equipped with CCTV cameras in a bid to keep an eye out for the police from the inside. Besides, a betting racket is also operational at the same place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the murders of Atiq and Ashraf, the people involved in the racket are taking extra precautions to avoid the police, locals added.

Another gambling den was being run by Atiq’s trusted aide Gulful Pradhan’s son, Zaid, in Bajha village. A video of the gambling den with Zaid and Atiq’s other henchmen present had gone viral on social media two days back.

Moreover, some other history sheeters and criminals related to Atiq used to run gambling and betting rackets in Old City areas. Many were closed due to the fear of a crackdown, but some small ones are still running.

One such big gambling den was being run for many years in Rani Mandi area by a person who visited Atiq multiple times at Ahmedabad Jail, sources claimed on conditions of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}