Sleepzo: Now, you can take a quick nap at this Indian airport | Details here

others
Published on Aug 18, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Each pod is equipped with amenities to provide relaxation for flyers waiting for their connecting flights.
Available at domestic arrival, this facility can be availed at hourly basis at the Chennai airport.(@AAI_Official/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma

In its bid to make transit travelers more comfortable while waiting for their flights, the Chennai airport has launched its sleeping facility called ‘Sleepzo’.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) shared information about these sleeping capsules come with various amenities. Each bed inside a capsule is supplemented with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights and blower control.

Each sleeping pod is capable of accommodating an adult and a kid under 12 years of age. Available at domestic arrival, this facility can be availed on an hourly basis at the Chennai airport.

The video tweeted by Airports Authority of India shows compact, four sleeping pods being inaugurated. Placed one above the other, in two pairs, these small living spaces resemble science-fiction dwelling areas.

A concept developed in Japan, capsule hotels have now gained popularity and are more common throughout the world. In November last year, the Indian Railways opened its first pod hotel in Mumbai central station and launched another pod hotel at the same station last month.

chennai
