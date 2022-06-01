CSMT to get city’s second pod hotel this month
MUMBAI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is all set to get a railway pod hotel this month, which will have the capacity to accommodate 50 guests.
The hotel will have four family pods with a capacity of two people each and 30 single pods and will be constructed near the waiting room at the CSMT outstation train terminus.
A person opting for the pod will have access to television, mobile charging points and reading light.
The pod hotel will be available for passengers for 12 and 24 hours and is likely to cost ₹599 for 12 hours. The hotel will also have WiFi, washrooms, luggage and shower room in the common area.
“The pod hotel will be introduced in June. Work is going on and is in an advanced stage,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway.
“The pod hotel facility will be very helpful for passengers coming from outstation as a lot of trains arrive at CSMT from within Maharashtra as well. The hotel will benefit those passengers who have a few free days in Mumbai before moving on to some other destination,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The first pod hotel of Indian railways was introduced at Mumbai Central railways station by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on November 17. The hotel is located on the first floor of the station building at Mumbai Central. It has 48 capsule-like rooms which include classic pods, private pods, separate pods for women and for the differently-abled.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics