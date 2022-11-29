SLR coach separates from Lucknow-bound Ganga-Gomti Exp, train delayed by 2 hrs

PRAYAGRAJ: Sending passengers into a tizzy, Lucknow-bound Ganga-Gomti Express split in two while on its way to the state capital from Prayagraj on Tuesday morning after its SLR (sitting-cum luggage rake) coach got detatched from the rest of the boggies. The incident took place near Ramchaura, a railway station between Phaphamau and Lalgopalganj station of the Northern Railways (NR).

Although no passengers were injured in the incident, the train was delayed by over two hours. As per initial findings, a technical fault led to the incident. After moving for about 200 metres, the loco pilot stopped the engine. Meanwhile, the guard informed the control room about the decoupling of the SLR coach. Subsequently, the power of the Over Head Equipment (OHE) line was switched off on the advice of the technical team.

“The train was about 3 kilometres behind the Ramchaura station at 6:40 am when the coupling connecting the engine and the SLR separated. After noticing the issue, the engine was brought back and connected with the rest of the train. Thereafter, the engine was put on loop line at the station and break van was disconnected. The rest of the train then departed for its destination”, said Ashwani Srivastava, additional divisional railway manager of Lucknow Division.

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, said officials.