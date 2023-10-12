Social media abuzz again after Atiq’s sons are back home

Social media platforms are once again abuzz with reactions after slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s two youngest sons Ahzam and Abaan returned from Child Protection Home at Rajruppur after spending over seven months there. The duo has come to stay at their kin’s home.

Atiq Ahmed’s sons being released from child protection home recently. (HT)

A large number of their supporters, especially youngsters, are congratulating the brothers on their return from the shelter home. Many are advising them to keep calm and face the situation boldly.

To mention, there are many social media accounts being run in the name of Atiq Ahmed and some even in the name of his sons Ali and Umar. After Atiq and Ashraf were murdered on April 15 in Prayagraj, regular posts were visible on these accounts receiving many reactions.

However, the activities on these social media pages decreased later.

Soon after the custody of Ahzam and Abaan was given to their aunt, the supporters of Atiq and his sons became active on social media again.

The youths shot the videos of Ahzam and Abaan coming out of the shelter home and uploaded it on social media with songs and music in the background.

In another video, the vehicle of Ahzam and Abaan is seen followed by large number of youths on bikes. In another video which is shot at Hatwa village, the brothers are seen coming out of their car while surrounded by their kin and supporters.

In yet another video, they are seen in a room where people are asking about their wellbeing. All these videos have been posted on different social media platforms, especially on instagram.

A social media user advised the duo not to break the law and continue their fight within the legal framework. Other users wished more strength to Atiq’s sons to face the adverse situation in their lives. “King is back” remarked one user while many others said “Lions have returned to the jungle”.

Many youngsters are pledging alliance with Atiq’s family and claim that they are with them. While the majority of youths supporting them are locals, many are also from other cities and states of the country. Police officials said security has been provided to Atiq’s sons while an eye is also being kept on persons visiting them.

Ahzam and Abaan were lodged at Child Protection Home by police after lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder. The cops claimed that they were found loitering alone in Chakia area. Their aunt Shaheen Ahmad had approached the Supreme Court for their custody. Following instructions by the Supreme Court, the Child Welfare Commitee decided to hand them over to their aunt Parveen Ahmad in the absence of Shaheen.

