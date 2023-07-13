Viral Video: Sonbhadra resident urinates in tribal man’s ear; two held

VARANASI Days after the Madhya Pradesh urination incident, a similar such case has come to the fore in Sonbhadra. The latest incident, which took place on July 11, came to light after its video went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a man can purportedly be seen urinating in the ear of a tribal man. The incident took place in the Ghatihata Tola Kuspurawa village under Jugail police station area of Sonbhadra. Taking cognisance of the video, local police have arrested two persons involved responsible for the incident.

A senior police officer said that that the viral video is two-day old. The video went viral on social media on Thursday. As soon as the police got to know about the incident, a team of police reached the village. Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Yashveer Singh, reached the village and met the victim.

The SP said that the man, Gulab Kol, told police that accused Jawahar Patel is known to him. On July 11 night, Kol and Patel sat together and consumed liquor together. However, an altercation broke out between them over some issue.

Following this, Patel allegedly thrashed Kol and urinated in his ear. As Kol was under the influence of alcohol, he could not resist. In fact, Kol did not even realise that he was urinated upon. However, after the video of the incident went viral on social media on July 11, the victim got to know about it.

He said that as soon as the matter came to light, police team reached the spot and investigated the matter. He also visited the village and met the victim.

Singh said that a case under relevant sections of IPC against two persons, including Jawahar Patel and his accomplice have been registered based on the complaint made by the victim. He said that the accused Jawahar Patel and his accomplice have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

