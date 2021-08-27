Soren pitches J’khand’s electric vehicle policy before industry leaders

RANCHI

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren Friday met top leaders of big corporate houses in New Delhi and urged them to invest in the state, officials said.

Soren is in the national capital to attend the two-day investors’ meet organised by the industry department of the Jharkhand government.

Officials said the CM met representatives of TATA group, Hyundai Motors, Honda, Maruti Suzuki and others.

“The meeting was focused on the draft Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021. It was organised to seek feedback from prospective investors on the policy and showcase the opportunities available in the sector at the already operational Adityapur auto cluster and Adityapur electronic manufacturing cluster,” an official said.

During the meeting, industry secretary Pooja Singhal briefed prospective investors on the scope of electric vehicle sector in Jharkhand, the state’s vision for this sector and the government’s proposed plan to establish a dedicated cluster.

The proposed electric vehicle policy aims to provide 100% exemption in stamp duty and registration fee to the companies. Also, companies which promise to invest in the electric vehicle sector within the first two years since the launch of EV policy will be provided land at 50% subsidy, besides 100% GST exemption for MSMEs for seven years and large and mega-scale industries for nine and 13 years.

“Additionally, we are proposing 100% exemption from vehicle registration fees and road tax,” Singhal said.

CM Soren said the state government would add more incentives if members of SC/ST community are given preference in.employment.

“We have a big workforce waiting for the opportunity. We have abundant amenities in our state. In Jharkhand, a substantial part of the population is from SC/ST communities. If they are employed, we will add more incentives to the policy. They are very hardworking people and will get a chance to move with you. With your support, our state can touch heights. The proposed policy has been presented in front of you. Electric vehicles are the future,” he said at the meeting.