Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / MSY to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Akhilesh to receive award

MSY to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Akhilesh to receive award

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 11:53 PM IST

President of India Droupadi Murmu will give the award. On January 26, the central government had announced the Padma award for Netaji.

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Wednesday. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will receive the country’s second-highest civilian award on behalf of his father. Akhilesh’s wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav will also be present at the ceremony, which is to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the former Union defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 last year. (PTI)

Confirming the development, SP secretary and party’s spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Yes, Akhilesh ji is going to Delhi to on Wednesday to receive the award.” President of India Droupadi Murmu will give the award. On January 26, the central government had announced the Padma award for Netaji.

Three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the former Union defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 last year. Several SP leaders -- including Dimple Yadav demanded Bharat Ratna for the late SP supremo -- following his death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow new delhi uttar pradesh samajwadi party akhilesh yadav chief minister droupadi murmu netaji mulayam singh yadav draupadi murmu bharat ratna rashtrapati bhavan president of india rajendra chaudhary 2020 dimple yadav padma vibhushan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP