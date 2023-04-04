MSY to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Akhilesh to receive award

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Wednesday. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will receive the country’s second-highest civilian award on behalf of his father. Akhilesh’s wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav will also be present at the ceremony, which is to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the former Union defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 last year. (PTI)

Confirming the development, SP secretary and party’s spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Yes, Akhilesh ji is going to Delhi to on Wednesday to receive the award.” President of India Droupadi Murmu will give the award. On January 26, the central government had announced the Padma award for Netaji.

Several SP leaders -- including Dimple Yadav demanded Bharat Ratna for the late SP supremo -- following his death.