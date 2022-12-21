Spat between conductor, passenger over carrying gas cylinder: High drama witnessed at Ludhiana bus stand

High drama was witnessed at city bus stand on Wednesday when Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses were stopped at the gate by locals and kin of women passengers whose video made rounds of social media in which a bus conductor was seen offloading their luggage which had gas cylinder in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protestors entered into heated arguments with bus operators due to which around 30 buses government and private missed their scheduled timing.

Paramjit Singh, a relative of one of the women passengers, said “I came to drop my daughter-in-law and her sister to bus stand on Monday. They were going to Chandigarh. The conductor refused to carry gas cylinder in the bus and misbehaved with them. He threw the luggage and assaulted me as I was filming the incident.”

He said, “If we are not allowed to carry gas cylinder in bus then how another bus allowed us to carry it.”

In the video, the passengers were seen arguing with bus conductor to take luggage with them.

Another conductor of PRTC travelling in the same bus said the bus conductor asked extra charges for luggage. But when the women told the luggage had gas cylinder, the conductor refused to carry it and went away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahinderpal, claiming himself an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, said, “We want an FIR against the bus conductor. We will stop PRTC buses at Gill Chowk on Thursday.”

President of Punbus/Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union Satnam Singh said, “AAP leader stopped our buses at gate, troubling passengers and affecting the revenue of government.”

The complainants went to general manager of Punjab Roadways Navraj Batish seeking action against the conductor. Batish told them to submit a written complaint in PRTC office to concerned general manager.

Meanwhile, Paramjit Singh said, “We stopped buses at bus stand on Wednesday after which the conductors have apologised, and we have settled down the issue.”