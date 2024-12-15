Special trains for Mahakumbh pilgrims from Rajasthan, MP to run from January 16

Special trains from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Prayagraj will be operational during the Mahakumbh. These trains will run with effect from January 16 for a period of one month, informed railway officials. As lakhs of devotees and tourists are expected to arrive in Prayagraj, railways announced special trains (File)

As per the schedule, train number 01661/01662 Rani Kamalapati-Varanasi-Rani Kamalapati Kumbh Mela Express special train will run from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, starting January 16. It will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on Mondays and Thursdays and return from Varanasi on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The train will make six trips from Rani Kamalapati station on January 16, 20, 23, and February 6, 17, and 20. It will depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 11:10 am. Traveling via Itarsi, it will reach Cheoki station at 5:10 am the next day via Sohagpur, Pipariya, Kareli, Jabalpur, Katni, and Manikpur. From Cheoki, it will proceed to Varanasi via Mirzapur and Chunar. Similarly, it will depart from Varanasi to Rani Kamalapati station on January 17, 21, 24, and February 7, 18, and 21.

Likewise, train number 09801/09802 Sogaria (Rajasthan)-Varanasi-Sogaria Kumbh Mela Express special train will run from Sogaria on Tuesdays and Fridays and return from Varanasi on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This train will operate from Sogaria on January 17, 21, 24, and February 7, 14, 18, and 21. At the same time, it will make seven trips from Varanasi on January 18, 22, 25, and February 8, 15, 19, and 22. It will depart from Sogaria at 8:15 am and reach Cheoki at 5:10 am via Katni and Manikpur. From there, it will proceed to Varanasi. Similarly, it will return from Varanasi to Sogaria via Cheoki.