Speed up work onGanga e-way: CM

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that work on Purvanchal expressway was almost complete while 80% land acquisition had been done for the Ganga expressway. He asked the officers concerned to speed up work on the Ganga expressway and also make all preparations for foundation laying of the defence corridor’s Aligarh node.

He asked for speeding up the recruitment process to fill up vacant posts in all the government departments. He said that keeping in mind the interest of the youth, the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) would now do eligibility tests on new pattern. Under this unified system, the candidates won’t have to apply again and again for jobs in various government departments and it would save their money also, as one exam would be used for all the selections. He asked the officers concerned to give candidates the district of their choice as exam centre for the PET (Pre eligibility test)convenience in these Covid times. He said only those institutions should be made exam centres which had lean records.

Yogi to inaugurate Tarkulani regulator in Gkp today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Monday would be a significant day for Gorakhpur as the Tarkulani regulator (for flood control through water regulation) would be inaugurated. “It will end the problem of water-logging and crop inundation that the people of the area had been facing for years. Other than, this tomorrow (on Monday) other development projects worth ₹150 crore would also be launched or inaugurated”, he said.

Yogi will be in Gorakhpur on Monday to inaugurate the regulator and launch other projects.

He had laid foundation for Tarkulani regulator project in October 2017, months after he became the chief minister. The regulator has 14 pumps to throw water into the nearby river. The government sources said that people in about 45 villages, who had been facing water-logging, would benefit from the regulator and crop inundation in over 28,000 hectare land would be prevented.