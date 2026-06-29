Speeding vehicle mows down family on motorcycle in Bulandshahr; two dead

A 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son were killed, while his 12-year-old grandson sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on the Aligarh–Bulandshahr Highway near the Narayanpur canal in Bulandshahr district’s Chhatari police station area on Monday morning.

Station house officer Narendra Singh said police are examining CCTV footage from the highway to identify the offending vehicle and its driver. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The unidentified vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Police have launched a search for the vehicle and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed along the highway.

According to police, Ramshri Devi (70), a resident of Budhasi village, was returning home after taking a holy dip in the Ganga with her son, Harish (45), and grandson, Bhanu (12). At around 9 am, while the three were travelling on a motorcycle, a speeding unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into them.

After being alerted to the accident, local police reached the spot and, with the help of passersby, shifted the injured to the community health centre (CHC) in Danpur, where doctors declared Ramshri Devi dead on arrival. Harish and Bhanu, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Medical College in Aligarh for advanced treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Village head Mehboob Khan said Harish later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Bhanu remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Village head Mehboob Khan said Harish later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Bhanu remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Station house officer Narendra Singh said police are examining CCTV footage from the highway to identify the offending vehicle and its driver. Ramshri Devi’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action will be initiated after a formal complaint is received from the family. Further investigation is underway.