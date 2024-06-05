SP’s Pushpendra wins Kaushambi seat, becomes country’s youngest MP

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Pushpendra Saroj on Tuesday registered his maiden poll win bagging the Kaushambi parliamentary constituency seat defeating his nearest rival and sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a margin of 1,03,944 votes. He secured 5,09,787 votes while Vinod Kumar Sonkar could manage just 4,05,843 votes. The win also helped Pushpendra Saroj emerge as the country’s youngest MP. Pushpendra Saroj flashing the victory sign after his win in Kaushambi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The record till now was with Chandrani Murmu, who won the Keonjhar Parliamentary seat of Odisha on Biju Janata Dal ticket in 2019. She was 25 years 11 months and eight days old at the time of getting elected while March 1, 1999-born Pushpendra is younger and is aged 25 years 3 months and 3 days on the day of his election.

It is worth mentioning that a citizen of India needs to be at least 25 years of age to contest the parliamentary polls.

On becoming the MP, Pushpendra Saroj gave credit for his victory to the people of Kaushambi.

“The people of Kaushambi had voted for a change and this is their win. People very well understood that the exit poll trends were simply aimed at creating pressure on them and breaking their self-confidence. The result today is the verdict of the people and their stand has been made crystal clear today,” he said.

On becoming the country’s youngest MP, Saroj said that he contested the polls to strengthen the voice of the people and sought their support to strongly raise their issues in the Parliament—all things towards which he is fully committed.

Pushpendra, who has completed his graduation from Queen Mary University of London in 2019, through this win also avenged his father Indrajeet Saroj’s defeat on this seat during the 2019 polls. The five-time MLA and a former UP cabinet Minister as a SP candidate had lost the seat to BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar by 38,722 votes; and interestingly his son Pushpendra has emerged winner against two-time MP from Kaushambi Sonkar who was vying for a hattrick from this seat in 2024.