Stalker kidnaps Ludhiana woman, drops her at sarpanch’s house after 22 hrs

A Fatehgarh Sahib resident, along with his cousin and three aides, allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman who had turned down his marriage proposal and later dropped her at the house of the village sarpanch, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Gurmaninder Singh of Lakhanpur of Khamano and his cousin Karan Singh of Samrala. Their three accomplices are yet to be identified.

The victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, told the police that she, along with her son and daughter, had gone to pay obeisance at a gurdwara on Friday when the accused reached there with his aides.

On seeing him, her daughter and son ran towards the house of their relative who lived close to the gurdwara. But the accused followed them and forcefully dragged her daughter out. When her son intervened, the accused assaulted him and drove off with the daughter.

The next day, the accused dropped the victim at the village sarpanch’s house and fled.

The victim told the police that the accused had taken her towards Bathinda side but had not sexually assaulted her. Her statement has also been recorded before the magistrate.

‘Had been stalking her’

The victim’s mother, in her statement to the police, said the accused had come in contact with her daughter in Chandigarh where the duo was taking IELTS coaching. The accused had eventually started stalking the victim and even proposed marriage but she turned down the offer. Following this, the accused started harassing the 22-year-old woman.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for them, said the ASI.

