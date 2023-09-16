Stalkers’ reckless act claims schoolgirl’s life in accident

LUCKNOW Alleged stalkers are believed to have claimed the life of a 17-year-old schoolgirl when they purportedly pulled her scarf while she was returning home on a bicycle from school. She was crushed by a speeding motorcyclist who collided with her as her bicycle lost balance and she fell onto the road. This tragic incident occurred in the Ambedkar Nagar district on Friday afternoon, according to police officials here on Saturday. Representative pic (HT File)

The police have arrested three youths identified -- as Shahnawaz, Arbaaz, and Faisal, all aged between 19 and 22 years -- after registering an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (for the use of criminal force on any woman with the intention to outrage her modesty), 279 (for negligent driving), and 304-A (for causing death due to negligent driving), based on the complaint filed by the girl’s father at the Hanswar police station.

Ritesh Pandey, the in-charge of the Hanswar police station, stated that the incident took place at the Heerapur market area under the jurisdiction of the Hanswar police station in Ambedkar Nagar district around 3:30 pm on Friday.

He further mentioned that the deceased was identified as Nancy Patel, a resident of Varhi village and a class 12 student at Ram Raji Inter College in Heerapur market. The girl’s father, Sabhajeet Patel, alleged that two youths -- Shahnawaz and Arbaaz -- had been stalking and troubling his daughter regularly. He claimed that the two accused pulled the girl’s scarf while she was cycling home from school, causing her to lose balance.

Subsequently, another youth named Faisal, who was riding a motorcycle behind her, fatally hit her, causing injuries to her head and jaw. Initially, a senior police official denied claims of stalking and stated that the girl did not have a scarf, attributing it to a mere accident.

However, the police swiftly took action and apprehended the accused when a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video clearly shows the two youths crossing in front of the girl, leading to her loss of balance, followed by a collision with a motorcyclist from behind. Another motorcyclist is seen colliding with the first motorcyclist after the initial bicycle collision.

