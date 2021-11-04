Stanford list of world’s top 2% scientists: Eight AU researchers figure on US varsity’s list

In an acknowledgment of the high standard of research being undertaken at the Allahabad University (AU), the Stanford University (USA) has included eight scientists from the institution to its annual list of top 2% scientists in the world. The list was released by the university recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of eight scientists who figure on the list are three from AU’s department of biochemistry including Prof SI Rizvi, Prof Bechan Sharma and Prof Abhay Pandey, two from department of Botany including Prof SM Prasad and Prof DK Chauhan and one each from the department of Material Science (Prof Ravindra Dhar), K Banerjee Centre of Oceanography (assistant professor Sudhir Singh) and department of Chemistry (Prof MC Chattopadhya), AU officials said.

The report was prepared by Prof John PA Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and published by Elsevier. In all, 3,352 Indian researchers found a place in this list that represents the valuable impact of India on the global research platform, said AU’s dean, research and development, Prof SI Rizvi while confirming the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Rizvi added that the inclusion of eight faculty members on the coveted list is a big achievement for AU which is grappling with a huge number of vacant faculty positions.

The University is preparing an environment conducive to research, and the researchers are being given high class facilities to carry out their work in cutting edge research areas. To give impetus to research the university has instituted two prestigious awards: the Dronacharya award to be given to a faculty member of the rank of assistant professor) and MN Saha award for the best research scholar in Science and Humanities. The two awards will be announced during the convocation in front of the education minister, said Rizvi.

Despite the decrease in the strength of faculty members, the research output of the university is exemplary. Data from SCOPUS shows that the citation impact of research papers published from Allahabad University is 0.99. The world average value is 1. This data shows that the quality of research at Allahabad University is at par with world standards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of research papers published (indexed in Scopus) from Allahabad University during the period 2016-20 is 1,728, and the H-index of the University is 39 which is very good, informed the dean, research and development.

The recent achievement of Allahabad University scientists will certainly be inspiration to young faculty members and research scholars, added Prof Rizvi