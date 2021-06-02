State agriculture department advises farmers to hold back on sowing till 80mm-100mm of rain received

PUNE As most parts of the state have witnessed record pre-monsoon showers, the Maharashtra agriculture department has advised farmers not to start sowing unless their respective regions witnesses a rainfall of between 80mm-100mm.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state agriculture department said farmers can start pre-sowing work in fields. “The soil holds moisture only after 80mm-100mm of rainfall. Therefore, farmers should wait before sowing,” read the statement.

The Western region, Marathwada and Vidarbha have received considerable rainfall in the past 15 days. Pune has recorded 145.4 mm of rainfall in May, the highest in a decade.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast pre-monsoon showers, with thunderstorms and lightning in Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, till June 4, with more rain and thunderstorms over Vidarbha on June 5.

The department of Agriculture has stated that farmers can begin the preliminary work on crops like soybean, groundnut and maize, as well as work on the pre-plantation of the rice crop in Vidarbha.

According to the department, seeds sown during the intermittent rains will be wasted as it there will be insufficient moisture.