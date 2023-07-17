Sir Sunder Lal Hospital’s cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department gets new OTs, 31-bedded ICU

The new operation theatres and intensive care unit (ICU), equipped with state-of-art-facility, of the department of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital of Institute of Medical Sciences- Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) were inaugurated at the centenary super speciality block (CSSB) building on Monday.

Padma awardee Prof TK Lahiri, BHU rector Prof VK Shukla inaugurating OT of cardiothoracic surgery department at CSSB building, SSL, IMS-BHU. (HT PHOTO)

Padmashree Dr TK Lahiri and the rector of BHU Prof VK Shukla jointly inaugurated the OTs and ICU of the department at the CSSB building.

Prof Sanjay Kumar, head of the department of cardiothoracic surgery, said, “With the help of SSL hospital administration three operation theatres and 31-bedded ICU equipped with modern equipment have been prepared. The new facility will be a boon for the patients.”

Prof Kumar said that the department of cardiothoracic surgery was established on the premises of SSL Hospital in the early 1970s and continued to operate till June 2023 with limited facilities of 1 operation theatre and 6 ICU beds.

Prof Kumar said, “Shifting the OT and ICU to centenary super speciality block (CSSB) is a historical landmark as the CSSB building has been built keeping in view the super-speciality treatments.”

Now, the department has three OTs and a 31-bedded ICU, Prof Kumar said. The waiting list for surgeries will not be longer now. The struggle for ICU will also ease off hence benefiting several sick patients of Eastern UP and adjoining areas.

Prof Kumar said that the department is completely dedicated to the patient’s care and the faculty members of the department have started working on the new set-up with full enthusiasm.

